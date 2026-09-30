BIS Sensitises Trichy Msmes On Quality Standards, Qcos And Licensing Procedures

MENAFN - KNN India)The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted an awareness programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Trichy on Monday, sensitising entrepreneurs on Indian Standards, Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and BIS licensing procedures.

The programme covered key sectors including furniture, electronics and engineering products, with officials highlighting the importance of standardisation and quality certification for MSMEs.

BIS officials explained how obtaining a BIS licence and using the ISI mark can strengthen product credibility, improve market acceptance and help businesses comply with mandatory quality requirements under applicable QCOs, reported Times Of India.

MSMEs Briefed On GeM Opportunities

The session also highlighted opportunities available to MSMEs through the government e-Marketplace (GeM). Officials explained that BIS certification is required for certain products and tenders and can help eligible enterprises access government procurement markets.

Ramesh K, Scientist-Director and Head, BIS Coimbatore, outlined the organisation's role in supporting MSMEs and promoting quality standards.

Furniture Industry Flags Compliance Challenges

G Gokul, Vice-President, Trichy District Furniture Manufacturers and Traders Welfare Association, shared industry perspectives during the programme, particularly highlighting challenges faced by furniture manufacturers in meeting standards and compliance requirements.

(KNN Bureau)