Nepal To Import Up To 1,100 MW Power From India As Hydropower Capacity Falls

MENAFN - KNN India)Nepal is planning to import up to 1,100 MW of electricity from India during the upcoming dry season to meet rising domestic demand, as recent floods, landslides and heavy monsoon rains have damaged hydropower infrastructure and reduced generation capacity.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is preparing a work plan for the dry period from December to May 2027, when output from the country's run-of-the-river hydropower projects typically declines significantly. Power demand is expected to rise particularly during the late winter and spring months.

Weather Damage Cuts Generation Capacity

NEA spokesperson Rajan Dhakal said Nepal would need to import electricity from India after November, with peak demand expected between February and May, reported PTI.

Nepal currently has around 3,740 MW of electricity generation capacity in operation. However, the August 26 Bhotekoshi flash floods damaged several hydropower plants and related infrastructure, resulting in the loss of around 450 MW of generation capacity.

Recent Rains Cause Further Hydropower Damage

Heavy monsoon rainfall between September 24 and 27 subsequently damaged the 190 MW Kaligandaki hydropower project.

The combined impact of the Bhotekoshi floods and recent excessive rainfall has reduced Nepal's generation capacity by about 640 MW, Dhakal said.

India Imports Planned To Meet Peak Demand

The proposed imports of up to 1,100 MW are expected to help the NEA balance electricity supply and demand during the winter and the peak demand period from February to May.

Nepal Continues Power Exports To India

Despite the recent damage to its hydropower infrastructure, Nepal is currently exporting between 600 MW and 700 MW of electricity to India, according to the NEA spokesperson.

(KNN Bureau)

