DGFT Calls For Industry-Govt Partnership To Better Leverage Ftas, Boost Export Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Lav Agarwal has urged industry associations to move beyond awareness-building around export schemes and free trade agreements (FTAs) and work with the government to convert market access into actual exports.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) National Manufacturing Conclave, Agarwal said industry bodies should mentor potential exporters, particularly at the district and cluster levels.

“Through the trade agreements, India has opened up markets across the globe and created opportunities that can make Indian industry more competitive. The challenge now is to translate these FTAs into action on the ground,” he added, Business Standard reported.

India has brought FTAs with the UK and Oman into force in the current financial year and is expected to implement its agreement with New Zealand next month.

Industry Needs To Leverage Market Access

Citing the India-UK agreement, Agarwal said UK government and industry representatives had held several meetings with the DGFT to understand the market access created by the pact, while comparatively fewer Indian industry representatives had sought similar discussions.

“We are here to work with all of you. We want to create a framework so that whatever market access an agreement offers does not only remain on paper,” Agarwal noted.

He urged manufacturers to factor trade into expansion plans and seek integration into global value chains, saying industrial development ultimately needs to translate into domestic or global trade.

Push Export Mission At District Level

Agarwal also urged industry associations to take the 11 components of the government's Export Promotion Mission to the grassroots.

Approved by the Union Cabinet last November, the mission covers areas including export finance, market intelligence, logistics efficiency, inland export support and compliance with international trade agreements.

“Government policy alone cannot lead to the required results. What we need is a true partnership,” he said, adding that the DGFT has funds available under the mission.

He suggested combining the Export Promotion Mission with the Districts as Export Hubs initiative to build a stronger export ecosystem.

MSMEs Need Mentoring, Hand-Holding

Agarwal said exports remain concentrated among a limited number of states and districts, indicating scope for wider participation. Ten states account for around 85 per cent of India's exports, while 15 states account for about 95 per cent.

At the district level, 10 districts contribute around 35 per cent of total exports. Jamnagar accounts for around 8.29 per cent, while Pune and Kanchipuram contribute around 6.57 per cent and 5.98 per cent, respectively.

He called on industry associations to mentor prospective exporters, including MSMEs and startups, and help convert more than 500 district export action plans into actual exports.

Agarwal said awareness workshops and seminars alone would not be sufficient, calling instead for an end-to-end framework covering mentoring and hand-holding of potential exporters.

(KNN Bureau)

