India-South Korea Defence Talks Focus On Industry, Production & Logistics

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the Republic of Korea reviewed bilateral cooperation in defence industries and logistics at the 10th Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) held in New Delhi on September 29.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dinesh Mahur, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, and Kim Il Dong, Vice Minister, Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Republic of Korea.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries' defence industries and increasing engagement in defence production and logistics.

Representatives from Indian defence companies Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) participated in the meeting. The Korean side was represented by Hanwha Aerospace, Korean Air, Hanwha Systems, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and DS Navcours.

Seong Ho Lee, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, and Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production, also attended the meeting along with senior officials from both countries.

On the sidelines, Kim Il Dong met Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth. Both sides discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and collaboration in defence industries and logistics.

(KNN Bureau)

