Centre Clears Rs 5,547.99 Crore Kharif Procurement Under Price Support Scheme

MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre has approved procurement of pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 5,547.99 crore at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the procurement proposals, covering tur and moong in Uttar Pradesh, soybean, green gram and sunflower in Karnataka, and soybean and moong in Telangana.

In Uttar Pradesh, procurement worth Rs 3,992.57 crore has been approved, comprising 4.66 lakh metric tonnes of tur valued at Rs 3,937.70 crore and 6,250 metric tonnes of moong valued at Rs 54.87 crore.

For Karnataka, procurement worth Rs 1,107 crore has been approved for 1,15,500 metric tonnes of soybean valued at Rs 659.27 crore, 38,250 metric tonnes of green gram valued at Rs 335.83 crore and 13,413 metric tonnes of sunflower valued at Rs 111.90 crore.

In Telangana, procurement worth Rs448.42 crore has been approved for 62,000 metric tonnes of soybean valued at Rs 353.90 crore and 10,766 metric tonnes of moong valued at Rs 94.52 crore.

The procurement will be undertaken under the PSS at MSP. The government said the measure is intended to provide price support to farmers and encourage domestic production of pulses and oilseeds.

Chouhan said procurement arrangements would be made transparent and farmers would receive payments directly into their bank accounts.

(KNN Bureau)