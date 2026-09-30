BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq CBNK), Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq LFCR), MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE MG), Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE UTZ)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq – CBNK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Capital will be acquired by Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) (Nasdaq - PEBO) whereby shareholders of Capital will receive 1.11 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Capital common stock. Based on Peoples' 20-day volume-weighted average closing price of $39.41 per share as of September 29, 2026, the aggregate transaction value is approximately $728.1 million, or $43.75 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq – LFCR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lifecore Biomedical will be acquired by Webster Equity Partners for $6.28 per share in cash at closing plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) per share. The investigation concerns whether the Lifecore Biomedical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE – MG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, MISTRAS Group will be acquired by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital for $20.35 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $866 million, including outstanding debt. The investigation concerns whether the MISTRAS Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE – UTZ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Utz will be acquired by Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (“Intersnack”) for $14.25 per share in cash representing an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Utz Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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