British International School Of Boston Ranked #2 Private K-12 School In Massachusetts And The Boston Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) School also recognized among the most diverse private school communities in Massachusetts and the United States

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British International School of Boston (BISB), part of the Nord Anglia Education global family of schools, has once again been recognized among Massachusetts' leading private schools in the 2027 Niche Best Schools Rankings. The school maintained its position as the #2 Best Private K-12 School in Massachusetts and #2 Best Private K-12 School in the Boston Area, while also being recognized as the #2 Most Diverse Private K-12 School in Massachusetts and the #29 Most Diverse Private K-12 School in America.

The results reflect what makes BISB distinctive: a combination of academic excellence and a globally diverse learning environment where students learn alongside peers from around the world while benefiting from a rigorous, future-focused education.

BISB's 2027 Niche rankings include:



#2 Best Private K-12 School in Massachusetts

#2 Best Private K-12 School in the Boston Area

#2 Most Diverse Private K-12 School in Massachusetts

#2 Most Diverse Private K-12 School in the Boston Area

#29 Most Diverse Private K-12 School in America Overall Niche Grade: A+



These results reinforce BISB's position among the top private schools in one of the nation's most competitive education markets while highlighting the international character that distinguishes the school from many of its peers.

"We are proud to be recognized not only among Massachusetts' top private schools, but also as one of the most diverse private school communities in both the state and the country," said Paul Keach, Principal of the British International School of Boston.

"One of BISB's greatest strengths is the richness of perspectives, cultures and experiences represented within our community. Every day, our students benefit from a challenging academic education while learning alongside classmates from different backgrounds and viewpoints. That combination helps them develop the confidence, adaptability and global perspective needed to thrive in a complex and interconnected world."

Home to families representing more than 80 nationalities, BISB offers a learning environment where global perspectives are part of everyday school life. Students develop not only academic knowledge, but also the cultural awareness, adaptability and curiosity needed to succeed in an increasingly international world.

As part of Nord Anglia Education, BISB students benefit from world-leading opportunities that extend beyond the classroom, including collaborations with MIT, The Juilliard School and UNICEF. Combined with globally respected academic pathways, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and IGCSE curricula, these experiences help prepare students for success at leading universities and future careers.

The Niche Best Schools Rankings are among the most widely used school rankings in the United States. Rankings combine data from the U.S. Department of Education with reviews from students, parents and alumni, alongside factors including academic performance, teacher quality, college readiness, diversity and overall student experience.

For BISB, this year's rankings highlight both the strength of its academic offering and the value of an international community where students learn to navigate different perspectives, cultures and ideas. Together, those experiences help prepare graduates to succeed in higher education and contribute meaningfully in a globally connected world.

About British International School of Boston

The British International School of Boston (BISB), part of Nord Anglia Education, is a leading private international school serving students from early years through high school. BISB combines academic excellence with personalized learning, world-class collaborations and a truly international community that inspires students to achieve their highest potential.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organization, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to .

Media Contact:

Yamilhee Saint-Val

Marketing Manager

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617-522-2261 Ext. 0307