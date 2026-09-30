The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Earnings Release
| THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Audited)
|(Audited)
| ASSETS
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|$
|19,184
|$
|25,208
|SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value
|43,424
|39,327
|FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK (FHLB) STOCK
|133
|125
|LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,715 and $1,839, respectively
|65,358
|55,794
|PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net
|1,148
|1,007
|ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE
|1,105
|869
|PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS
|1,413
|1,706
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|131,765
|$
|124,036
| LIABILITIES
|DEPOSITS
|$
|104,341
|$
|101,307
|FHLB ADVANCES AND OTHER BORROWED MONEY
|0
|0
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|9,012
|6,011
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|113,353
|107,318
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
| Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued,
806,086 shares outstanding
|15
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|13,951
|13,948
| Shares held in trust, 45,911 and 44,081 shares at cost,
respectively
|(787
|)
|(762
|)
|Retained earnings
|16,215
|14,799
|Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares
|(8,825
|)
|(8,825
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
|(2,157
|)
|(2,457
|)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|18,412
|16,718
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|131,765
|$
|124,036
| THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
| 2026
(Unaudited)
| 2025
(Unaudited)
| 2026
(Audited)
| 2025
(Audited)
| INTEREST INCOME:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|3,097
|$
|2,482
|$
|10,672
|$
|10,030
|Interest and dividends on securities
|294
|208
|1,048
|737
|Other interest income
|154
|261
|920
|771
|Total interest income
|3,545
|2,951
|12,640
|11,538
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Interest on deposits
|676
|681
|2,751
|2,701
|Interest on borrowings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total interest expense
|676
|681
|2,751
|2,701
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|2,869
|2,270
|9,890
|8,837
|Provision for loan losses
|330
|249
|471
|790
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|2,539
|2,021
|9,419
|8,047
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Fees and other non-interest income
|29
|30
|117
|126
|Miscellaneous income
|77
|124
|404
|469
|Total non-interest income
|106
|154
|521
|595
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,266
|1,330
|5,145
|4,677
|Equipment and Occupancy expenses
|87
|90
|371
|376
|Professional Services Expense
|164
|207
|732
|772
|Data Processing Expense
|213
|194
|808
|748
|Loss on sale of securities, net
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Other operating expense
|262
|198
|984
|864
|Total non-interest expense
|1,994
|2,019
|8,042
|7,437
|Income before income taxes
|651
|156
|
1,897
|
1,205
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|158
|16
|482
|290
|Net Income
|$
|493
|$
|140
|$
|1,415
|$
|915
|EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.18
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.20
|Diluted
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.18
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.20
|DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
|$
|---
|$
|---
|$
|---
|$
|---
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|760,175
|762,005
|760,752
|760,322
|Diluted
|764,709
|765,124
|764,813
|763,237
Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860
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