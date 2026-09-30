Recruiting For Good To Fund Just 10 Exclusive '3 Days To Party' Custom Trips Yearly

Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the all-inclusive trip to gift loved ones for anniversaries, and birthdays stay at 5 star hotels Made Just for You!

Love to celebrate your 25th anniversary or 50th birthday at Venice Carnivale in 2028 Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-inclusive travel reward! 3DaystoParty Made Just for You!

Love to celebrate your 50th Birthday twice; once with your significant other and once with your girlfriends participate to earn the all-inclusive reward to party for 3 days Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate your 25th anniversary with an all-inclusive Paris trip and experience the best cultural festivals for 3 days participate in recruiting for good! JoinClub25 Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate your 50th Birthday with girlfriends and experience the best wine festivals? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the All-Inclusive luxury travel reward 3-days to party Made Just for You!

Boutique staffing agency introduces a unique referral reward enabling professionals to gift curated travel celebrations for life's Most Meaningful Milestones.

- Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good, a premier purpose-driven staffing agency based in Los Angeles, has officially announced a new initiative designed to help 10 values-driven professionals every year fund and gift loved ones unique, meaningful "3 Days to Party " experiences to celebrate 25th year anniversaries, 25 year friendships, and 50th birthdays at Europe's best cultural festivities.The innovative program seamlessly bridges professional business networking with high-impact luxury travel gifting. By participating, well-connected professionals can leverage their everyday corporate matchmaking and placement activities to create unforgettable, deeply memorable travel experiences for their families, best friends, or communities."Our luxury travel reward is created for values-driven professionals in the U.S. who have a LinkedIn profile, have made a difference for 25 years, make a positive impact in their respective communities, and love to surprise loved ones by gifting meaningful trips," says Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. "We are rewarding just one custom-made, 3-Days to Party experience per festival to maintain the highest standard of curation, exclusivity, and personal service."The Ultimate All-Inclusive Travel Gifting RewardSuccessful referrers who introduce hiring executives, HR leaders, or corporate decision-makers to Recruiting for Good unlock a fully funded, premium European getaway. The hyper-scarce, all-inclusive reward features an elite curation package tailored for absolute comfort and style:1. Luxury Hotel Stay: A $3,000 Luxury Hotel Gift Card to experience top-tier five-star accommodations.2. Premium Flights: A $1,000 Airfare Gift Card to get your loved ones to Europe in comfort.3. Seamless Transit: A $500 Uber Gift Card to handle effortless local transfers and rides during the celebration.Tailored for Life's Most Meaningful MilestonesThe "3 Days to Party" concept is engineered to help professionals gift unforgettable journeys for specific personal celebrations, including:. The Silver Milestone: Celebrate a momentous 25th Anniversary with unrivaled romance, or a 25-year friendship with unrivaled adventure.. The Triumph of Wisdom: Honor milestone 50th Birthdays with a tribute to leadership and legacy.Bespoke itineraries grant premium entry to Europe's finest cultural events, including the best music festivals, avant-garde performances, and elite food &wine festivals featuring the world's best restaurants.Dual Structural Impact: Staffing for GoodEvery successful corporate referral triggers a meaningful dual outcome. Beyond funding an extraordinary luxury travel gift, each corporate placement generates vital funding to directly sustain local workforce development initiatives and youth leadership programs, including Girls Design TomorrowTM and The Sweetest Gigs-a mentoring program dedicated to preparing young girls for life and leadership.How to ParticipateTo maintain absolute exclusivity and deliver an unparalleled level of personalized concierge service, the agency is limiting the initial rollout of this travel gifting initiative to just 10 select professionals per year, with only one custom experience rewarded per featured European festival.-To Secure Your Spot: Send a confidential introduction or email... today.-To Explore the Experiences to combine with festivals; and gift unique meaningful trips visit 3daystopartyAbout Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a trusted boutique staffing partner dedicated to connecting high-caliber talent with purpose-driven organizations in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Operations. The firm is widely recognized for its unique marketing and search model that redirects recruiting success into funding creative community initiatives, youth mentorships, and meaningful local development work.About Three Days to PartyThree Days to Party is a meaningful travel gifting reward created by Recruiting for Good for value-driven professionals. Every year, Recruiting for Good is committed to helping 10 professionals who have made a difference in the community for 25 years fund and gift all-inclusive, unique festival trips to celebrate 25-year anniversaries/friendships, and 50th birthdays. Program recipients experience the best cultural festivals in Europe and stay at five-star hotels. Professionals participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs (a specialized mentoring program for girls) and earn bespoke trips to gift and improve the life of loved ones.Media Contact:Sara Marks...###

Carlos Cymerman

carlos cymerman

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recruiting for Good to Fund Just 10 Exclusive '3 Days to Party' Custom Trips Yearly News Provided By Recruiting for Good September 30, 2026, 18:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.