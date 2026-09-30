TPI Hospitality Announces Return Of Historic Torge's Bar & Grill To Fairmont

Torge's Bar & Grill

Beloved local restaurant name returns to Best Western Fairmont with a refreshed space, new menu, and official opening on October 20.

- Jason Subbert, TPI HospitalityFAIRMONT, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TPI Hospitality is proud to announce the return of a familiar name to the Fairmont community. This fall, Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, located inside Best Western Fairmont, will transition back to its local roots and reopen as Torge's Bar & Grill.The transition comes as TPI Hospitality's 20-year franchise agreement with Green Mill concludes in 2026. After nearly two decades operating under the Green Mill brand, TPI Hospitality saw an opportunity to reintroduce a concept with deep ties to Fairmont and the surrounding Martin County community.The property first opened in 1978, and before it transitioned to Green Mill, its food and beverage operations carried the Torge's name through several successful concepts for nearly three decades. For many longtime Fairmont residents, Torge's became more than a restaurant and bar; it was a familiar gathering place for celebrations, community events, and everyday moments shared with family and friends.“We are incredibly excited to bring the Torge's name back to Fairmont,” said Jason Subbert of TPI Hospitality.“There is a tremendous amount of history and local connection behind this name, and we recognize how meaningful it is to so many people in this community. Our goal is to honor that legacy while creating a fresh, modern restaurant experience that feels distinctly Fairmont.”Returning Torge's as an independently operated concept will give the restaurant team greater creative flexibility to develop menu offerings, flavors, and guest experiences inspired by Martin County and southern Minnesota. The new concept will combine the familiarity and hospitality associated with the Torge's name with an updated experience designed for both residents and Best Western Fairmont guests.“This is an opportunity for our team to create something that truly belongs to this community,” Subbert said.“We want Torge's to be a place where longtime guests can reconnect with a name they remember while a new generation creates traditions of its own. We look forward to welcoming Fairmont back to Torge's.”October 4th will be Green Mill Restaurant & Bar's last day of operations. Torge's Bar & Grill will officially open its doors Tuesday, October 20 at 4 p.m. after a two-week renovation period, welcoming the Fairmont community to experience a refreshed design and an entirely new menu concept.###About TPI Hospitality:TPI Hospitality is a leading hospitality company with a diverse portfolio of hotels and dining establishments. With a strong focus on guest satisfaction, employee development, and community engagement, TPI Hospitality has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry. The company is headquartered in the Twin Cities and operates with a commitment to providing exceptional service experiences for its guests and a positive work environment for its employees.

Jason Subbert

TPI Hospitality

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TPI Hospitality Announces Return of Historic Torge's Bar & Grill to Fairmont News Provided By TPI Hospitality September 30, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.