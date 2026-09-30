Grown Brilliance Revives Georgian-Era Opulence With The Heirloom Collection

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grown Brilliance, the female-founded fine jewelry house built on lab-grown diamonds, today introduced The Heirloom Collection, a modern revival of the Georgian Era (1714–1837). The collection spans rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets and necklaces in 42 styles, each set in 14k two-tone gold, and is available now at grownbrilliance and in Grown Brilliance stores across the U.S. and the Bahamas.Georgian jewelers worked without electric light, so every choice served brilliance. Heirloom updates the period's hallmarks - rose-cut diamonds, closed-back collet settings and silver-topped gold - pairing white metal at the stone with yellow gold beneath. Its signature is the button back: once a hidden support behind the stone, it's now covered in pavé diamonds so each piece sparkles from every angle."Georgian jewelry has always fascinated me because every detail was about light," said Akshie Jhaveri, founder and creative director of Grown Brilliance. "The back of the piece used to be hidden. Now it's covered in diamonds, so you feel the sparkle from every side. These are pieces you wear now and pass down later."Inspired by the Georgian parure, or matching suite, each style is designed to be worn alone, layered or collected over time. The signatures are named for Georgian royalty and include the Sophia solitaire, Arabella huggie drop hoops, Maria pendant, Lumina riviera necklace and Cecilia tennis bracelet.Prices range from $2,295 to $23,395. Pieces are set in 14k two-tone white and yellow gold or 14k black rhodium and yellow gold, and are available now at grownbrilliance/heirloom-collection and in Grown Brilliance stores. For additional information or imagery please reach out to...About Grown BrillianceGrown Brilliance is a female-founded fine jewelry house reimagining luxury for a new generation. Launched in 2021 by third-generation jeweler Akshie Jhaveri, the brand treats lab-grown diamonds as a creative medium rather than a spec sheet - designing engagement rings, wedding bands, high jewelry and everyday pieces meant to be worn, not saved for special occasions. Every stone is lab-grown and conflict-free, set in recycled gold and shipped in recyclable packaging. What started as a direct-to-consumer site has grown into 18 stores across the U.S. and the Bahamas, alongside grownbrilliance, where clients work with in-house designers on custom pieces. Learn more at grownbrilliance and @grownbrilliance.

Jessica Kiraly

Grown Brilliance

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Grown Brilliance Revives Georgian-Era Opulence With The Heirloom Collection News Provided By Mega Mega Projects September 30, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail



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