Roadway Moving's new partnership with Lemonade brings renters and homeowners insurance education into the moving experience.

Roadway Moving Partners with Lemonade to Help Customers Prepare for Their Next Home

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roadway Moving, one of the nation's leading premium moving companies, today announced a partnership with tech-first insurer Lemonade to provide educational resources for renters and homeowners before, during, and after a move.At relevant points in the moving journey, Roadway will connect customers with Lemonade's renters and homeowners insurance information, helping them understand what to review before changing addresses and what to ask about coverage at their new home, so insurance doesn't become another last-minute task.“At Roadway, we have always believed that our responsibility goes beyond physically moving someone's belongings from one place to another,” said Ross Sapir, Founder and CEO of Roadway Moving.“Moving is one of the biggest transitions people go through, and our job is to make that entire experience feel more organized, thoughtful, and manageable. Partnering with Lemonade gives us an opportunity to help customers think about another important part of that transition: preparing for and protecting their new home.”Sapir often describes Roadway as a hospitality company that happens to be in the moving industry, and the partnership extends that approach beyond moving day.Customers work directly with Lemonade for quotes, coverage information, and insurance guidance. Roadway Moving does not act as an insurance agent and will not provide insurance advice, recommend specific coverage, or determine which product is appropriate for a customer. Lemonade remains solely responsible for its products, pricing, eligibility, underwriting, policy issuance, regulatory compliance, and customer servicing.“Moving is a natural moment for people to think about how they are protecting their home and belongings,” said Dan Timsit, Head of Renters Insurance at Lemonade.“Cutting through complexity is the goal of Roadway Moving and Lemonade, so this partnership is a natural fit. Together, we can help deliver financial empowerment during moments when renters and homeowners make important decisions about their next home.”The partnership comes amid significant growth for Roadway, which is expanding nationally and investing in infrastructure, technology, its fleet, and partnerships and educational resources that improve the customer journey.“This is really about meeting customers where they are,” Sapir added.“Our customers come to us because they are going through a major life change. If we can help make more of that experience easier to navigate, whether it is understanding a COI, preparing for moving day, protecting their belongings, or learning what they should think about when moving into a new home, that is completely aligned with the experience we want Roadway Moving to provide.”For more on Roadway Moving and its educational resources, visit .About Roadway MovingFounded in 2008 by Ross Sapir, Roadway Moving has grown from a New York City startup into a national moving and storage provider completing over 36,000 moves annually with 300+ vehicles and 800+ employees. Headquartered in New York City and fully licensed, bonded, and insured with active federal and state authority, it handles local, interstate, and international relocations for residential and commercial customers, including professional packing, custom crating, and white-glove handling for high-value items.Roadway operates in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Seattle, and Tampa, offering local and long-distance moves everywhere except Atlanta and Seattle, currently long-distance only. Its new 117,000-square-foot Long Island City facility brings its warehouse space to over 500,000 square feet, including climate-controlled storage in New York.Roadway Moving maintains a 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate, a 94.6 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a 93 Employee NPS (eNPS), a 2.5% claims ratio, and a 4.9/5-star average rating across Google, Yelp, and Angi. It is the Official Moving & Storage Partner of the New York Yankees, the Official Moving Company of the Chicago Bulls, a three-time ConsumerAffairs Buyers Choice Award recipient in 2026, and an A+ BBB Accredited Business.About LemonadeLemonade's mission is to become the most loved insurance company in the world. A customer-centric, AI-powered, technology-first insurance carrier and Certified B-Corp, Lemonade offers smart, instant, delightful coverage across Renters, Home, Pet, Car, and Life. Its 1,200+ Lemonade Makers serve over 3M customers in the US, UK, and Europe, with nearly half of claims paid in seconds. Its Giveback program donates a percentage of leftover premiums to community-selected nonprofits and has given over $10M.

Nikola Milosevic

Roadway Moving

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Roadway Moving Partners with Lemonade to Help Customers Prepare for Their Next Home News Provided By Roadway Movers, Inc. September 30, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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