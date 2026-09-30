Amy Silva-Magalhaes Of The Bristal Assisted Living Named To Long Island Business News' 2026 Healthcare Influencers List

Chief Operating Officer recognized for leadership, innovation and commitment to advancing senior care across Long Island.

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Silva-Magalhaes, Chief Operating Officer of The Bristal Assisted Living, has been named to Long Island Business News' 2026 Influencers: Healthcare and Healthcare Law list, recognizing her leadership and contributions to the evolving healthcare and senior living landscape on Long Island.The Long Island Business News Healthcare and Healthcare Law Influencers recognize leaders who are helping shape the future of healthcare across the region through innovation, technology, new care models and a continued commitment to the human side of healthcare. The annual list highlights professionals addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry while working to improve care and the experiences of both patients and providers.As Chief Operating Officer of The Bristal Assisted Living, Silva-Magalhaes oversees operations across the organization's 26 senior living communities, bringing extensive experience in senior care, healthcare administration and hospitality to her role. Her leadership is centered on creating resident-focused environments where personalized care, meaningful connections and high-quality experiences remain at the forefront.“At The Bristal, our focus is always on finding meaningful ways to enhance the lives of residents while supporting the teams who care for them,” said Silva-Magalhaes.“Innovation is important, but it is most impactful when it strengthens the human connection at the heart of senior care.”One example of Silva-Magalhaes' focus on innovation and resident wellness is the launch of BrainFit GymTM, an evidence-based cognitive fitness program that combines brain health technology with structured cognitive wellness programming. The program is being implemented across all 26 communities of The Bristal.Silva-Magalhaes' leadership approach is also informed by her extensive hospitality background, including experience with Hilton, Marriott and Starwood. That experience has helped shape her service-driven philosophy at The Bristal, where she emphasizes communication, team development, engagement and exceptional resident experiences.In addition to her recognition as a Long Island Business News Healthcare Influencer, Silva-Magalhaes has been recognized as a Senior Housing News Executive to Watch 2025, named to Schneps Media's 2025 Long Island Press Power List, and selected as a Crain's New York Business Notable Leader in Health Care for 2026.About The Bristal Assisted LivingFor more than 25 years, The Bristal Assisted Living has served seniors and their families across the tri-state area. With 26 communities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, New Jersey and Manhattan, The Bristal offers independent living, assisted living and memory care, with a focus on personalized care, wellness and exceptional resident experiences.The Bristal has been recognized as a Great Place to Worksince 2025 and earned a Market Leading designation from Mployer, recognizing its commitment to competitive employee benefits and workplace culture.To learn more about The Bristal Assisted Living and its senior living communities, visit thebristal.

The Bristal Assisted Living

The Bristal Assisted Living

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Amy Silva-Magalhaes of The Bristal Assisted Living Named to Long Island Business News' 2026 Healthcare Influencers List News Provided By The Bristal Assisted Living September 30, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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