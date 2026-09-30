Proserveit Welcomes Customers, Partners And Team Members To Its New Home

Customers, partners and team members connect during ProServeIT's Open House at its new Mississauga office on September 24, 2026.

Visitors were welcomed into ProServeIT's "forever home" during the company's open house celebration.

A welcome display inside ProServeIT's new office greeted guests attending the company's September 24 open house celebration.

ProServeIT opens its new Mississauga office, creating a home for customers, partners, team events and better technology conversations.

- Eric Sugar, CEO of ProServeITMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProServeIT welcomed partners and team members to an open house at its new office, located at 287 Queen Street South in Mississauga, on September 24.The evening celebrated what the company calls its forever home. Guests toured the office, shared a meal and caught up throughout the space. The atmosphere stayed warm and relaxed, with people gathering around tables, moving between conversations and making use of the office from the moment they arrived.For ProServeIT, the open house offered a first look at more than a new address. The office will serve as a home base for the team and a place to welcome customers and partners, host events and bring people together for the work ahead.“It was great to see everyone enjoying the space and making it their own,” said Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT.“We wanted a cozy office where people feel comfortable working, connecting and spending time together. Seeing people settle in, share a meal and enjoy the night showed us that the space is already doing what we hoped it would do.”The new office reflects the way ProServeIT approaches its work. From managed IT and cybersecurity to Microsoft 365, data and practical AI consulting, the company helps mid-sized organizations keep their everyday technology running while making informed choices about what comes next.The space also creates more opportunities to bring the broader ProServeIT community into the room. The company plans to use it for customer meetings, partner gatherings, executive briefings and team events. It is a place designed for focused work, but also for the conversations that build trust over time.The office opening supports ProServeIT as it continues to serve mid-sized organizations across Canada and the United States. It gives the company a place to work closely with customers and partners as they address everyday technology needs and plan for what is ahead.The open house reflected the values behind the company: People Matter, Be Like Gumby and Do It Right. It was a simple evening, but one that made the new space feel lived in quickly through good food, easy conversation and the people who make ProServeIT what it is.About ProServeITProServeIT is a Microsoft Solutions Partner and technology consultancy founded in 2002. We help mid-sized organizations across Canada and the United States run their everyday technology and build the strategic technology that moves them forward: managed IT, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, AI consulting, data and analytics, custom development and technology advisory. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, ProServeIT brings unreasonable hospitality to every relationship through proactive communication, accountability and care.

Mihae Ahn

ProServeIt

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ProServeIT Welcomes Customers, Partners and Team Members to Its New Home News Provided By ProServeIT Corporation September 30, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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