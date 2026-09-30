Mizoram Governor, Assam Rifles IG Discuss Security And Development Initiatives

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Sep 30 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd) on Wednesday discussed security and development initiatives in the state during a meeting with Major General Inderjit Singh Bhinder, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), officials said.

The Governor also discussed with the Assam Rifles Inspector General the upcoming recruitment rally in the state.

“Major General Inderjit Singh Bhinder, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), called on the Hon'ble Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC (Retd), on Sep 30, 2026. The meeting covered security and developmental initiatives in the state and the upcoming recruitment rally. The Hon'ble Governor commended Assam Rifles for their endeavours in Mizoram,” a post on the paramilitary force's X handle said.

The Assam Rifles has been guarding the 510-km India-Myanmar unfenced border with Mizoram. Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

Meanwhile, Mizo Language Development Board (MLDB) Chairman R. Lallianzuala and Secretary Lalsangpuia called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday and discussed various important matters concerning the promotion and development of the Mizo language.

During the interaction, Governor General (Dr) V.K. Singh emphasised the importance of teaching young children and non-Mizo speakers to learn the language to write and pronounce Mizo words correctly. He also expressed his willingness to speak with the Sahitya Akademi authorities regarding collaboration with the Mizo Language Development Board for the publication of books.

The Governor noted that Mizo language speakers are now spread widely across the world and highlighted that Mizoram has a high literacy rate. He also expressed his commitment to making every possible effort towards the inclusion of the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.