Evolve Conclave: Leaders Discuss Scaling Electric Mobility In India

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) convened "EVolve: Conclave on Electric Mobility" at New Delhi on Wednesday. The conclave brought together senior government officials, regulators, industry leaders, academicians and policy researchers to examine the economic strategy, green finance, regulatory frameworks and industrial transition needed to scale electric mobility in India.

A Citizen-Centric Transition

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, said that "Clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful tool for addressing climate change." LG Delhi further said, "We need this transition to be citizen-centric because its success should not be measured only by the number of EVs on the road but by whether citizens have more efficient and cleaner ways of moving around the city with convenient charging infrastructure."

Advancing Discourse on Electric Mobility

Dr. Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, "Our objective is not only to ensure the participation of the people in policy-making but also to encourage wider public engagement in governance. The Evolve conclave is one such platform that brings together diverse perspectives to advance discourse on electric mobility."

CPRG Director Further added that "As we take the electric mobility transition forward, the diverse experiences and perspectives shared today can provide a holistic understanding to guide future decisions and shape the changes needed at the policy level."

Long-Term Investment and Innovation

Delivering the address as Guest of Honour, Berjis Desai, Member, National Commission for Minorities, said, "The transition to electric mobility requires a long-term approach to investment, with investors willing to support businesses through different stages of growth". He further added, "Startups are central to driving innovation in electric mobility, and they need partners, not just capital."

Building a Supportive Ecosystem

In their special addresses, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Mahmood Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, highlighted the importance of building a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility while ensuring that India's growth remains sustainable and increasingly decarbonised, with the transport sector playing a crucial role in this transition.

A Holistic E-Mobility Framework

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Member, NITI Aayog, said, "The way forward is to create a holistic e-mobility framework that rests on three pillars: business scale and economics, technology and R & D, and technological sovereignty."

Vision for EVolve Conclave

EVolve Conclave 2026 is the inaugural dialogue on Electric Mobility envisioned as a platform that moves the discussion beyond individual sectoral challenges and towards the larger question of how India's transport and energy systems can evolve together.

The Conclave seeks to bring different stakeholders into the same conversation and identify practical areas of coordination, and examine the institutional, infrastructural and market requirements needed to support India's energy and mobility transition. (ANI)

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