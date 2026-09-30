Viral Video: Police Officer Appears To Choke Teenage Girl During Protest In France! (WATCH)

Thousands of students took to the streets across France to protest concerns over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and deteriorating conditions in schools. Demonstrations were reported in several cities, with students demanding greater attention to issues affecting the education system. The protests escalated in some locations, with clashes between students and police reported during the demonstrations. Videos from the protests have circulated widely on social media, showing tense encounters between demonstrators and law enforcement personnel.

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One widely shared video appears to show police officers restraining protesters, including a teenage girl. However, the circumstances surrounding that specific incident have not been independently verified. The footage alone does not establish what happened before or after the interaction shown in the video. The demonstrations have drawn attention to concerns raised by students about the conditions in which they study and the availability of teachers in schools. Protesters have highlighted overcrowded classrooms and staff shortages as issues affecting students and teachers.

As demonstrations continued in different parts of the country, images and videos from the protests spread online, bringing further attention to the situation. Authorities have not yet provided a full account of all incidents reported during the demonstrations. The protests reflect growing student concerns over school infrastructure, classroom capacity and staffing levels, with demonstrations continuing to draw attention across France.