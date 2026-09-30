Iron Mountain Expands Dexory Warehouse Robotics Deployment

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Iron Mountain has expanded its use of Dexory 's warehouse robotics technology, becoming the first customer to deploy the company's new generation of autonomous inventory-scanning robots, which can reach racks up to 18 meters high.

The deployment builds on a partnership between the two companies that began in 2024, when Iron Mountain introduced DexoryView at four of its UK warehousing and logistics sites.

Iron Mountain is best known for storing and managing business records and other sensitive information, although the company has expanded into a much broader range of services, including warehousing and logistics, digital information management, asset lifecycle management and data centers.

The Dexory deployment relates specifically to Iron Mountain's warehousing and logistics operations rather than its data center business.

Dexory's autonomous mobile robots travel through warehouse aisles and scan storage locations while normal operations continue.

Information collected by the robots is fed into DexoryView, the company's digital twin and warehouse intelligence platform, enabling inventory to be compared with warehouse management system records.

Iron Mountain says its latest Dexory robots can scan 16,100 warehouse locations per hour and reach storage racks up to 18 meters, compared with 12 meters for the previous generation.

According to Iron Mountain, use of the technology has increased inventory accuracy from 97.8 percent to 99.9 percent and reduced stock-related errors by 27.35 percent.

The new robots can also capture information from more complicated storage configurations, including double-deep racking, block storage and areas without conventional racks.

Maria Torrent-March, vice president of warehousing and logistics for Europe at Iron Mountain, says:“Dexory's technology enables our vision for automation and efficiency.

“We are particularly excited to be the first to deploy the next-generation robot, reinforcing our position as a customer-centric and innovation-led organisation.”

Iron Mountain entered the third-party logistics market in 2021, adding warehousing and logistics to a business historically associated with secure physical records storage.

Dexory and Iron Mountain originally announced their collaboration in February 2024, with DexoryView deployed at warehouses at Kettering Symmetry Park, Lutterworth Magna Park North and Rugby Symmetry Park.

Dexory says its autonomous robots continuously measure, count and track inventory, providing warehouse operators with a real-time digital representation of stock and storage locations.