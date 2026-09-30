Banksy's Brexit-Themed Rat Mural Expected To Fetch $2.3 Million

MENAFN - USA Art News) A Banksy mural depicting a rat, created during the Brexit era, is slated for auction atin London on. The artwork, painted on a repurposed, is expected to realize betweenand(orto).

The piece, which was part of the Royal Academy's 2019 summer exhibition in London, features the partially obscured words“KEEP OU.” The rat is shown attempting to break a padlock at the gate's base, wielding the missing“T” from the phrase. This work is recognized as one of Banksy's satirical commentaries on Brexit from that period.

Separately, the MacArthur Foundation announced its 2026“Genius” class of 20 grantees. Among the artists honored are Christine Sun Kim, a Berlin-based artist known for exploring sound and deafness, whose work was recently featured at the Whitney Museum. Also named were conceptual artist Rodney McMillian, public muralist Chip Thomas, and painter Vincent Valdez. Dancer and choreographer Trajal Harrell and poet Layli Long Soldier also received grants.

Artist Ed Ruscha has designed a poster for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming film,“Digger,” starring Tom Cruise. The poster features Ruscha's custom typeface over an image of a gloomy iceberg, with the caption:“A Man. A Plan. A Meltdown.” Ruscha praised the film, stating:“It was kaleidoscopic in its message and its content and its humor, and it's got something to offer to the world.”

Artist Anna Weyant's Fifth Avenue apartment is now on the market with an asking price of $3.49 million. Weyant acquired the classic-six apartment, originally designed by Frederick Fillmore French in the 1920s, for $3.15 million in 2024. The residence features two bedrooms, a library, and a wood-paneled foyer. Weyant's recent works are currently displayed outside the Metropolitan Opera, where her“bloody banners” are exhibited for its production of Verdi's“Macbeth.”

Billy Joel is selling over 70 vintage motorcycles from his collection at Gooding Christie's in a sale scheduled for November 20–21. The sale follows the closure of his Long Island motorcycle shop due to a serious health diagnosis, with proceeds benefiting his nonprofit, the Joel Foundation. The collection includes Harley-Davidsons, Yamahas, Triumphs, and Kawasakis, led by a restored 1975 Ducati 750 Sport estimated at $25,000–$35,000. Joel commented:“I've loved building this collection. Now it's someone else's turn to hit the road.”

Source: Artnet News