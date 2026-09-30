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AINA Gallery Explores Feminist Practice, Delaware Museum Presents Solo Show


2026-09-30 02:14:12
(MENAFN- USA Art News) AINA Gallery's inaugural exhibition,“Other Stories - A Genealogy for the Present,” highlights modern and contemporary non-Western art, tracing the sustained influence of feminist artistic practice on contemporary art. This exhibition is on view from September 26 through August 29, 2027.

Separately, the Delaware Art Museum is showcasing a solo exhibition featuring an artist's new collection, which includes recent large-scale paintings and earlier works on paper. Additionally, a major museum retrospective dedicated to an influential Los Angeles ceramic artist is also available for discovery.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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