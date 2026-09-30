AINA Gallery Explores Feminist Practice, Delaware Museum Presents Solo Show

Separately, the Delaware Art Museum is showcasing a solo exhibition featuring an artist's new collection, which includes recent large-scale paintings and earlier works on paper. Additionally, a major museum retrospective dedicated to an influential Los Angeles ceramic artist is also available for discovery.

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