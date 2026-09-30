Freeman's CEO Muys Snijders Prioritizes Regional Roots, Global Reach

MENAFN - USA Art News) Freeman's, the oldest auction house in the U.S., has appointedas its new CEO, effective. Snijders, an industry leader withof experience, is focusing on leveraging the company's regional presence and expanding its global reach amid an evolving art market.

Before joining Freeman's, Snijders served as Senior Vice President and Head of Art Services at AIG Private Client Group, now Private Client Select. Her prior roles include leading global client strategy and overseeing auction and private sales at Christie's, as well as working as a Post-War & Contemporary specialist at Bonhams. Snijders has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of New York, one of The 10 Most Influential Women Changing the Face of Business, and an Observer 2025 Art Power Index honoree.

Freeman's opened its New York saleroom in 2024 following its merger with Hindman. During Asia Week New York, the auction house featured Chinese ceramics, ink paintings, and tomb sculptures. The main Asian Art sale on September 18 offered nearly 300 lots, generating a total of $3.7 million.

A highlight of the sale was a monumental Chinese blue-and-white“Nine Dragons” vase from the Qing Dynasty, dating to the 19th century and originally intended for a high-ranking court member. Recently rediscovered near Philadelphia, it had last appeared on the market in 1943 through Yamanaka & Company, a significant Asian art dealership. The vase, which required a deposit for bidding, attracted at least 10 registered bidders and ultimately sold for $1,036,800.

Earlier on the same day, Freeman's held a single-owner sale of Chinese snuff bottles from the estate of Dr. Thomas Klein. This sale attracted international bidders, with many objects selling significantly above their estimates. Ben Farina, Senior Vice President of Asian Arts, stated that it took“four hours to sell 117 snuff bottles, just because there was so much competition.” The sale achieved $687,168, nearly quadrupling its presale estimate, with all lots sold. Farina also announced that an additional 88 lots from the collection would be offered in an online auction concluding on October 8.

Snijders emphasized that Freeman's strength lies in its deep regional roots, particularly in Philadelphia and Chicago, and its extensive network of longstanding relationships.“We also have regions that we travel into, which others may not have, where we have deep roots, so there might be more visibility in those particular regions, whilst of course preserving our international connectivity,” Snijders explained.

A significant portion of Freeman's business comes from estates, often during challenging times for families. Snijders views the opportunity in offering comprehensive solutions for entire estates, which may include objects ranging from $500,000 to $5,000 or less, making collecting accessible to a wider range of buyers. Her experience in art insurance also shaped her perspective on collectors and the emotional complexities of art ownership transfers.

Snijders remarked on the accessible nature of Freeman's offerings:“I really feel this house is there for the entire estate and for collectors across all different genres. It is more like a treasure trove of opportunities, and it feels much more accessible. When you walk around here, these are all unique and extraordinary objects, but they do not always carry the same price tags. There are individual items at half a million dollars, but there are also pieces that might make $5,000 or even below that.”

Addressing the ongoing“Great Wealth Transfer,” Snijders is cautious about assuming inherited wealth will automatically funnel back into art. She believes Freeman's role is to educate the next generation on the significance and historical context of objects, rather than dictating their choices.“I think we are also in the business of attributing value to objects that have meaning and value, and helping guide and educate people on why objects are important, why they can be exciting and how they can help you differentiate yourself from everybody else – especially in this age. Be a little bit different. Be a bit more unique,” she argued.

Snijders has set two immediate priorities since taking the helm: maintaining profitability in the middle-market auction business despite rising costs and ensuring the house avoids becoming a mere liquidation service. To compete for collections without trying to outbid major houses like Sotheby's and Christie's, she focuses on flexibility, regional relationships, and providing full-estate service.

Source: Observer Arts