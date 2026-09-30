Johanna Hedva Exhibition At CARA Features Work Designed For Its Own End
A dark, viscous liquid drips from the vial's spout and seeps into the carpeted gallery floor. This sculpture reportedly contains enough liquid to last until December, at which point its emptiness will signify the exhibition's closure. This theme of finality extends across Hedva's artistic practice, which also includes prose, poems, and essays such as“Sick Woman Theory” ( 2016 ), where illness and death are explored as sites of discovery rather than despair.
Gravity, My / Favorite Enemy presents a total of six works that engage with themes of cosmic surrender. On the main second-floor gallery,“I'm Not Punished by What You Like to Be Punished by” ( 2026 ) consists of light-tan jersey fabric stretched over charred wood and pooled on the floor. Its edge is decorated with Indian temple hair, which is shorn during Hindu rituals and often sold to Western consumers to fund temple maintenance.
This Indian temple hair also appears in another sculpture,“I'll Take More” ( 2026 ), where a mane of hair is draped over the piece's wooden frame. A preserved luna moth is also suspended by a piano string that protrudes from the panel in this work.
Source: Hyperallergic
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