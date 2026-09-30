Eddy Firmin Explores Colonialism Through Provocative Sculptures

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, originally from Guadeloupe in the French West Indies and now based in Montréal, uses his multidisciplinary practice to investigate the historical and political dimensions of colonization and identity. His work draws heavily from the Caribbean region's deep connections to the legacy of slavery, examining how knowledge is transmitted across generations.

For over three centuries, an estimated 20 million or more people were forcibly transported to the Western Hemisphere and sold into slavery, an act widely recognized as one of history's most heinous crimes against humanity. Millions perished from exhaustion, disease, and brutal transport and living conditions. Chattel slavery was particularly severe in the Caribbean, where approximately 40 percent of enslaved Africans were forced to labor on sugar cane plantations owned by European capitalists.

Many African traditions survived the Atlantic crossing with displaced communities, evolving into new forms and serving as tools of resistance. One such tradition is Gwoka, an Afro-Caribbean custom encompassing music, dance, and storytelling. It persists today in contemporary forms, celebrated at festivals and other events, reinforcing a legacy of resilience that enslaved people relied upon for mutual support and perseverance.

Firmin notes that in Gwoka and similar artistic endeavors, technical skill and aesthetics“aim to seduce and mesmerize, while the hidden message fosters resistance to dominant discourse in the arts as in the social space.” The themes of music and its broadcast are also central to“Pa ka tann?!,” a large-scale collaborative work created with Afro-Caribbean and Franco-Canadian artist Géraldine Entiope. This piece features a vibrant, elaborately patterned DJ booth with monumental speakers mounted on a small car, designed for playing and celebrating Caribbean music.

Firmin frequently incorporates ceramics into his art, recontextualizing symbolic motifs and patterns to challenge our perceptions of materials and their uses. He creates punching bags and tools from porcelain, and pairs sculptures inspired by African masking traditions with glossy corporate branding, as seen in his 2024 work“Sans signe.”

The artist's busts of Black men, often self-portraits, echo the marble and alabaster sculptures historically used to honor affluent European figures. In Firmin's interpretations, these pieces confront viewers with unsettling contemporary relationships. For example, his self-portrait“Sans Signe” (“Without Sign”) depicts a man with a metal collar and the monogram pattern of Louis Vuitton emblazoned across his closed eyes, suggesting blindness.

Firmin's work prompts viewers to consider the extent of individual agency within a capitalist system where immense wealth increasingly concentrates among a small elite, while most people struggle. He views consumerism as another colonizing force, asking what happens to local and Indigenous customs, value systems, creativity, and autonomy when corporate interests and demand for manufactured goods increasingly dominate daily life. Shackles in his art serve as a stark reminder of both a grim past and contemporary dangers.

Several of Firmin's works will be featured in the exhibition After the Island: Caribbean Canadian Ceramics at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto, opening on October 9.

Source: This Is Colossal