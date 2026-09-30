Toronto's Lassonde Art Trail Features 17 Sculptures On Revitalized Waterfront

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Lassonde Art Trail (LAT) in, which opened in early June, featuresacross aroute, reimagining public art as a catalyst for urban renewal and a means to integrate human creation with nature. The trail is situated withinon the newly formed island of, offering a free, year-round experience.of the artworks were specifically commissioned for the site.

Many of the pieces were developed through collaborations with local and international institutions. Chloë Catán, LAT's executive director, explained after a visit that the integration of art into the park system was a holistic vision, not an afterthought. The concept of incorporating art was central to the park's public art master plan and the larger initiative to provide flood protection, reroute the river, and construct a new island on previously derelict land.

“The idea was that art would form an essential part of the public realm. It was not an afterthought; it was considered just as important as recreation and nature,” Catán said.“From the beginning, the idea was also that artists could tell the many stories of this incredible project: cleaning up an industrial wasteland, building a new river mouth, creating flood protection, bringing back nature and reconnecting the waterfront to the city. There are also the Indigenous contexts and many other histories embedded in the land. With a rotating program, you can tell many stories across time.” This vision required specific engineering from the outset, including integrated infrastructure like concrete pads, electrical, and water hookups, to facilitate easier and more flexible public art programming.

Among the trail's notable works is First Sun by Monira Al Qadiri, a sculpture at one of the trail's starting points that evokes a mythological, androgynous figure. Floating nearby are Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka's light ink-on-nylon fish sculptures, which draw on traditional Japanese carp streamers (koinobori) but depict local species such as pickerel and pumpkinseed, as well as the invasive carp found in Lake Ontario. Other works, like Hank Willis Thomas's Saverio and Daisy (Navel) and Ernest and Ruth (Exuberant Pink), celebrate local figures with comic-style speech bubbles framing the city's skyline. Lisa Hirmer's Lodestar, a polished chrome text sculpture, honors the site's past, present, and future, tracing its history from glacial melt to industrial use and current revitalization.

The curatorial process, led by LAT's curator, November Paynter, began during the park's construction, involving extensive research into the site's engineering, ecology, and history, followed by studio visits with artists whose practices aligned with these conditions. Paynter noted,“We wanted a real variety of materialities and a real variety of artists in terms of their backgrounds and the kinds of works they were producing, so that when you're walking through the trail, you're encountering very different kinds of pieces. They're all integrated, but they speak in different ways and have very different physicalities.”

The park is loosely divided into three thematic zones. Near the playground, works like Alexandre Arrechea's basketball tree and Ryan Gander's ruin-like sculpture series, featuring four clocks representing different eras of timekeeping, emphasize participation and play. Along the Don River's wilder south side, the focus shifts to ecology and sustainability. A significant intervention here is Caroline Monnet and Dean Baldwin Lew's Traject, a bronze platform honoring Indigenous ancestors whose footprints were found in blue clay in Lake Ontario in 1908 before being destroyed by a waterworks tunnel. Working from a sketch, the artists invited members from Toronto's Anishinaabe, Cree, Dene, and Haudenosaunee communities to create new footprints, which were cast in bronze and permanently installed.

The Lassonde Art Trail is part of a $1.4 billion tri-government investment aimed at reshaping Toronto's waterfront through flood protection, ecological restoration, and new public spaces. The project was made possible by founding donors, including a $25 million gift from philanthropist Pierre Lassonde, which supports two permanent landmark commissions and a rotating art program. Structured as a matching fund, Lassonde's gift is designed to attract additional donations to ensure the trail's long-term sustainability. The program maintains a rotating schedule, with two or three works changing annually, while larger installations remain for longer periods, balancing Toronto and Canadian artists with international practices.

We previously reported:

The fourth Toronto Biennial of Art, featuring over 30 artists and 16 new commissions, has opened and runs until December 20.

Source: Observer Arts