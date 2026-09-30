Investornewsbreaks Stocktwits Announces Stocktoberfest 2026 In New York City Oct. 5-7

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Stocktwits announced that its flagship Stocktoberfest 2026 event will be held Oct. 5-7 at locations across New York City, with Tradr ETFs serving as title partner. The two-and-a-half-day conference expects more than 300 attendees and will feature more than 40 speakers across keynotes, panels and fireside chats focused on topics including market signals, trading strategies, corporate strategy, retail investor education, agentic trading and investing and the evolving financial media landscape.

Programming will bring retail investors together with public company executives, economists, analysts, investment professionals and financial content creators. Stocktoberfest will include golf and networking at Century Country Club, comedy and cocktails and a full day of programming at City Winery, along with additional networking events and curated dinners.

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About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process.

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