Techmediabreaks BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) Signs Three-Year Commercial Agreement To Deploy QSSN Across Kaia Blockchain

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BTQ (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) signed a three-year commercial agreement with Kaia DLT Foundation to deploy its Quantum Secure Stablecoin Network (“QSSN”) across the Kaia blockchain ecosystem, marking QSSN's first recurring commercial deployment. BTQ will receive a portion of transaction fees generated by QSSN-secured activity and expects first-year revenue in the six figures, with revenue over the three-year term tied to transaction volume.

QSSN will provide account-level protection for stablecoins on Kaia, extending across its transaction and settlement infrastructure and applications built on the blockchain. LINE NEXT Inc.'s Unifi Wallet, which supports stablecoins including USDT, Japan's JPYC and Indonesia's IDRP, is positioned to be among the first consumer use cases for QSSN on Kaia.

To view the full press release, visit

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ) is a quantum technology company focused on accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio and deep technical expertise, BTQ is developing a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform spanning hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BTQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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