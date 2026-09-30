Techmediabreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) To Present At AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Oct. 1

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) an AI-powered financial services company, announced that Chief Strategy Officer and Director Matthew Nicoletti will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on Oct. 1, 2026. The interactive online event will allow investors to ask questions in real time, with an archived webcast available afterward.

To view the full press release, visit

About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

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