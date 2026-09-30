Ainewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Qwikagents Expands AI Platform With NVIDIA Support, Hermes Runtime

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) announced that its wholly owned managed AI agent subsidiary QwikAgents expanded its platform with support for customer-supplied NVIDIA API keys and the addition of Hermes agent runtime. Customers can use their own NVIDIA API keys to access NVIDIA Nemotron models, making NVIDIA the fifth supported bring-your-own-key provider alongside Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and DeepSeek.

QwikAgents also added Hermes as an alternative to OpenClaw runtime, allowing customers to select either option when creating an AI agent. Both runtimes operate on QwikAgents infrastructure, which includes managed hosting, persistent memory, model routing and dedicated compute.

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About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SILO are available in the company's newsroom at

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