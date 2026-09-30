2 Billion Pounds Of Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found Their Way Into America In 2020

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Chemicals suspected of raising the risk of breast cancer entered America's air by the billions of pounds within one recent year, settling into a pattern that stretches across daily life. The exposure shows up in outdoor air, tap water, food, and the products sitting on household shelves, all traced back to the same body of research.

For those women that have already been diagnosed with breast cancer, policies to clamp down on the carcinogens identified as prevalent in everyday items may be of little help. For such people, the research and development work being done by entities like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) offers hope that...

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