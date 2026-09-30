Gold Makes Modest Gains From Recent Losses, Investors Await US Economic Data

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The price of gold recovered modestly on Tuesday to claw out of the near two-month low it had sunk to during the previous trading sessions. Investors are currently studying the Middle East situation while also watching out for a number of economic data releases that are due in the U.S. starting Tuesday afternoon.

These reports will give a clearer pointer as to what decision the Fed will make when it meets in October, so markets and companies like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) will be keeping tabs on...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.