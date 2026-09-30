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Gold Makes Modest Gains From Recent Losses, Investors Await US Economic Data


2026-09-30 02:12:49
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The price of gold recovered modestly on Tuesday to claw out of the near two-month low it had sunk to during the previous trading sessions. Investors are currently studying the Middle East situation while also watching out for a number of economic data releases that are due in the U.S. starting Tuesday afternoon.

These reports will give a clearer pointer as to what decision the Fed will make when it meets in October, so markets and companies like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) will be keeping tabs on...

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