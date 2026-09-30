Trilliondollarbreaks Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) And Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) Expand Collaboration To Accelerate Custom Silicon, AI Engineering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Synopsys Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) entered a multiyear strategic agreement to accelerate Amazon custom silicon innovation and the development of AI-powered products and cloud infrastructure. The agreement expands Amazon use of Synopsys silicon IP, electronic design automation (“EDA”), simulation and analysis and agentic AI technologies, with Amazon becoming the lead customer for Synopsys application-optimized silicon IP. The companies will also work to accelerate multiphysics solutions on Amazon Trainium and Graviton chips.

The companies also plan to collaborate on applying AI across silicon-to-system engineering workflows, including Synopsys AI-powered EDA, physics-based simulation and agentic AI solutions and custom agentic AI capabilities for Amazon engineering teams. Synopsys will also adopt Amazon EC2, cloud storage services and Amazon Bedrock to accelerate development of its IP and EDA tools and scale its product offerings.

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Amazon Inc. is a global technology company focused on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics. Through Amazon Web Services, the company operates the world's largest cloud infrastructure platform while continuing to invest heavily in AI capabilities, logistics and digital services. Amazon is one of the world's largest publicly traded companies and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AMZN.

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