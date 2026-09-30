Trilliondollarbreaks Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Shares Rise About 2% As Google Joins Voluntary AI Safety Accord

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares rose about 2% to $344.03 Wednesday morning as investors weighed Google's participation in a voluntary AI safety accord, according to a GuruFocus article by Khac Phu Nguyen. The accord calls for internal controls, independent audits and safeguards intended to prevent AI systems from accessing technical infrastructure in unintended ways, while board committees would oversee audit findings. The article noted that the commitments remain voluntary and could provide greater policy clarity while adding compliance costs.

GuruFocus said credible safeguards could help Google attract cloud customers handling sensitive information, though testing and audit requirements could increase costs. The article also noted that investors will be watching for evidence that the safeguards translate into stronger adoption as Alphabet continues investing in AI.

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About Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. It was created through a restructuring of Google on October 2, 2015, and became the parent holding company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries. Alphabet is listed on the large-cap section of the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols GOOGL and GOOG; both classes of stock are components of major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100. Alphabet has been described as a Big Tech company. As of July 2026, it is the third largest publicly traded company in the world by market capitalization. The establishment of Alphabet Inc. was prompted by a desire to make the core Google business“cleaner and more accountable” while allowing greater autonomy to group companies that operate in businesses other than Internet services. Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced their resignation from their executive posts in December 2019, with the CEO role to be filled by Sundar Pichai, who is also the CEO of Google. Page and Brin remain employees, board members, and controlling shareholders of Alphabet Inc.

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