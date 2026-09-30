Networknewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Further Amends Articles Resolution, Extends Proxy Voting Deadline

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals and may include paid advertising.

Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) approved a further variation to the special resolution concerning proposed amendments to its Articles ahead of its Oct. 2, 2026, annual general and special meeting of shareholders. The latest change removes the company ability to request information about a proposed director nominee beyond information specifically enumerated in Article 16, paragraph 4. Silvercorp extended the proxy voting deadline to Sept. 30, 2026, at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

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About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVM are available in the company's newsroom at

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