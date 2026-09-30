Fire Breaks Out At Islam Qala Port In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A fire broke out at the Islam Qala port in western Herat province, prompting the provincial firefighting department to dispatch emergency crews to the scene, officials said Wednesday.

Sayed Masoud Hosseini, spokesperson for the Herat Police, said firefighting teams equipped with the necessary equipment had been sent to the port following the outbreak.

He said the teams were working to contain and extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

Hosseini said the cause of the fire and the extent of any damage remain unclear.

He added that further details would be released after the necessary investigations are completed.

Islam Qala is one of Herat's main commercial and customs hubs, serving as a major transit point for cargo trucks and commercial goods moving through the province each day.

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