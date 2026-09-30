Invest Qatar Strengthens Engagement With US Investors Through High-Level Roadshow Across New York, Boston

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Invest Qatar, the country's Investment Promotion Agency, has concluded a high-level roadshow across New York and Boston, strengthening engagement with leading US investors, businesses and industry stakeholders while showcasing Qatar's growing investment opportunities across technology, biotechnology, life sciences and healthcare.

The roadshow forms part of Invest Qatar's continued efforts to deepen economic ties with the US and build long-term partnerships with businesses and investors seeking opportunities in Qatar.

The programme was anchored by Invest Qatar's participation as an official partner of the Qatar Economic Forum: UNGA Special Edition 2026, held in New York on September 20, alongside targeted B2B meetings, networking engagements and a high-level roundtable hosted jointly with DLA Piper.

Across the two cities, Invest Qatar engaged with leading US companies and investors to highlight the country's competitive business environment, advanced infrastructure, innovation ecosystem and opportunities across high-growth sectors.

The delegation met with Arbor Biotech, a next-generation gene-editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines; Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company supporting drug discovery and development through AI-driven platforms and integrated services; Entech, a global provider of software, systems integration and resource management solutions; and Enveda, a biotechnology company combining AI, metabolomics and automated laboratory technologies to accelerate drug discovery.

Invest Qatar also participated in a high-level roundtable organised by DLA Piper, a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries. The event brought together leading investors, industry experts and high-growth companies across financial technology (fintech), artificial intelligence (AI), health technology (healthtech) and cybersecurity.

The discussion highlighted Qatar's investment proposition and explored opportunities for international expansion, market entry and strategic investment across Qatar and the region.

Marking the occasion, Chief Investment Development Officer at Invest Qatar, Fahad al-Kuwari said: "Our engagement across New York and Boston reflects our commitment to building long-term relationships with investors and businesses that share our ambition to accelerate innovation and drive sustainable growth across technology, biotechnology, life sciences and healthcare sectors. Qatar offers a compelling platform for companies looking to establish, expand and access opportunities across the region, underpinned by advanced infrastructure, a strong research ecosystem, an enabling business environment and a clear national vision for economic diversification. Through initiatives such as this roadshow, we are connecting global businesses with the opportunities, partnerships and capabilities that Qatar offers."

The roadshow also resulted in new announcements and strategic partnerships, underscoring Invest Qatar's strong engagement with US companies. These included an MoU with LG NOVA and Aurion Capital to advance technology investment and commercialize emerging technologies and high-growth ventures; a partnership with Apex to strengthen Qatar's asset servicing and financial services ecosystem; and a partnership with Brain Co to expand its footprint in Qatar, accelerate AI adoption and accelerate digital transformation through innovative solutions.

The US remains a key strategic and bilateral trade partner for Qatar. Economic relations between the two countries have strengthened significantly over the past decade, with 240 investment projects spanning sectors including IT, business and financial services, communications, healthcare and life sciences. According to Invest Qatar's FDI Project Monitor, these projects have generated more than 17,500 jobs and over $26bn in capital expenditure.

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