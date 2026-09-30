QU Launches Masar App To Facilitate Smart Mobility On Campus

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has launched Masar by QU, a smart mobility app designed to make journeys to and around campus easier and more efficient. Its launch makes QU the first university in Qatar to introduce a dedicated smart mobility app, using technology and real-time data to help its community navigate the campus.

Masar uses AI-powered cameras and sensors to provide real-time information on traffic conditions, campus gates, and parking availability, helping users plan their journeys and choose the most suitable routes. It also provides congestion alerts and information on university bus routes and schedules, given that the campus receives approximately 200,000 cars each week.

Vice President of Administration and Financial Affairs at QU Dr. Mai Al Naemi said: "Masar reflects our approach to enhancing the student experience through the application of knowledge and technology. The app supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 to harness technology and innovation to improve quality of life and advance sustainable development. At QU, this means creating a campus where smart solutions make everyday life easier for those who study, work and visit, while helping us make better use of our resources and infrastructure.”

For his part, Associate Vice President for Operations Support and Associate Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Dr. Mohammed Elshafie said: "Our approach to improving campus mobility is based on understanding the needs of the university community and daily travel patterns. Students played an important role in testing and developing Masar to respond to those needs. This launch marks the first phase of the app, we will continue to add new features and develop practical solutions to improve travel around campus.”

The launch of Masar builds on a series of improvements already made across the campus, including expanded parking, the QU Campus Express, connections to the Doha Metro, student housing shuttles, accessible transport services and air-conditioned waiting areas.

Through this initiative, QU will continue to promote a culture of safe and responsible travel across campus, encouraging its community to plan journeys ahead, use parking and transport services responsibly, observe speed limits, prioritize pedestrian safety and avoid distractions while driving.

Qatar Qatar University Masar App QU