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Qatarenergy Sets Fuel Prices For October
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced on Wednesday the diesel and gasoline prices for October 2026, with Diesel and Super Gasoline (95) prices stable, and Premium Gasoline (91) prices down.
QatarEnergy set the prices for Diesel at QAR 2.05/liter, Super Gasoline (95) at QAR 2.10/liter, and Premium Gasoline (91) at QAR 1.95/liter, respectively.QatarEnergy Fuel prices in Qatar Petrol Price Qatar
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