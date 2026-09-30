HH The Amir, Malaysia PM Discuss Regional Developments In Phone Call

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Anwar Ibrahim have discussed the latest regional developments, including the situation in Gaza and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

During a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and work towards a lasting solution aimed at strengthening stability in the region.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir offered his condolences to PM Anwar Ibrahim following the death of his brother, Idrus Ibrahim.

His Highness expressed his sympathy to the Malaysian prime minister and prayed for the deceased to be granted mercy.

PM Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation for HH the Amir's genuine condolences.

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