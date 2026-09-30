Beyond The Journey: How JETOUR Is Connecting Mobility With The Wider Travel Experience

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As travel increasingly becomes about experiences rather than simply reaching a destination, JETOUR is developing its“Travel+” strategy around a broader idea: that mobility can connect people not only with places, but also with culture, communities, outdoor lifestyles and the

environment.

The strategy brings together the automotive and travel sectors, with JETOUR describing Travel+ as a long-term approach spanning products, services, users and culture. Rather than treating a vehicle as the end product, the concept looks at how it fits into the wider journey, from everyday commuting and family trips to road travel, outdoor exploration and long-distance adventures.

At its core, Travel+ is structured around three areas: Travel+ Products, Travel+ Ecosystem and Travel+ Culture. Together, these are intended to connect vehicles with different travel scenarios, partnerships and user communities.

The thinking reflects a wider change in how people approach travel. Travellers increasingly seek experiences that allow them to understand destinations, interact with local communities and spend time outdoors, while also expecting greater flexibility from the vehicles they use to get there.

For JETOUR, this has meant looking beyond the traditional relationship between a manufacturer and vehicle owner.

Under the Travel+ Products pillar, the company focuses on what it identifies as off-road capability, space and intelligence, with vehicles designed around different travel situations. The aim, according to JETOUR, is to make the vehicle more than a means of transport, potentially serving as an extension of people's lifestyles and travel experiences.

The Travel+ Ecosystem pillar takes that idea further by bringing together owners, travel organisations and partners from other industries. Activities can include owner communities, travel services, partnerships and experiences designed around specific destinations and interests.

The third element, Travel+ Culture, places greater emphasis on the relationship between travel and the places being explored. JETOUR links this to travel culture, off-road culture and what it describes as“guardianship culture”, with conservation initiatives forming part of its activities in different markets.

Malaysia provides one example of how the strategy is being adapted locally. At the 2026 Malaysia Sarong Music Run in Kuala Lumpur, attended by more than 20,000 participants, JETOUR combined the launch of its T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid SUV with a programme involving sport, music and local cultural experiences.

More than 100 vehicles took part in a city parade, while the company also used the occasion to engage its local owner community. A planned 2027–2029 partnership with Malaysia Marathon is intended to extend that relationship into longer-term outdoor and travel activities. JETOUR is also working with Tourism Malaysia on a travel-themed film showcasing the country's landscapes and cultural heritage. Separately, partnerships with the Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia and PULIHARA focus on turtle conservation, habitat

protection and public education.

These activities illustrate another aspect of Travel+: localisation. JETOUR describes its approach as“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere”, bringing products into a market while participating in its local culture, travel activities and community initiatives.

The strategy is not limited to Malaysia. The Middle East is another market where the company has developed its presence. JETOUR entered the region in 2019 with the export of its first batch of X70S vehicles to four Middle Eastern countries. Its T2 has subsequently been introduced in markets including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while the G700 TOPFIRE, developed with off-road specialist TOPFIRE, represents another example of the company connecting vehicles with a specific outdoor-use scenario.

These activities reflect how JETOUR is applying the Travel+ philosophy across different markets and experiences, with travel serving as a broader connection between mobility, people and local environments.

Travel+ is also being developed through storytelling. The fourth season of JETOUR's WONDER FOR JETOUR series has been filmed across nine countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Australia, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, focusing on local people, landscapes and travel experiences.

For JETOUR International President Ke Chuandeng, the strategy is ultimately about the relationship between the brand and its users.

“JETOUR will always travel alongside our users, build deeper emotional connections with travellers worldwide, and grow together,” he said.

JETOUR says it has entered more than 100 markets and accompanied more than 2.51 million travellers globally.

The broader idea behind Travel+ is therefore less about where a vehicle can take someone and more about what happens once the journey begins. By linking mobility with tourism, lifestyle, local culture and conservation, JETOUR is seeking to make the travel experience, rather than the vehicle alone, the centre of its long-term strategy.

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