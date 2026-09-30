Electric Car Will Accompany Similarly Powered Boat On Historic Trip To Camden

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by TAPinto CamdenBy Janel "Jaycee" Miller

Firefly, Upstream Alliance's solar-electric boat powered by four-dozen lithium-ion phosphate batteries and the first such boat approved by the U.S. Coast Guard using that type of battery, is about to get an electric-powered shadow.

A loaner Subaru Solterra will accompany Firefly in late summer from Camden, Maine, to Camden, New Jersey, Ronnie Vestnaver, Upstream Alliance's director of regional programs and partnerships, told TAPinto Camden.

“(Upstream Alliance) was looking for a support car to have along the way, and we just thought it would be a unique fit to also provide them with one of our electric vehicles,” Erica McLeod, Subaru of America's Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, said.

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