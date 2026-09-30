Former Baseball And Football Star Brian Jordan And Aflac President Virgil Miller Join Forces To Show Love And Care To Children And Families At SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital In St. Louis

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

ST. LOUIS, September 30, 2026 /3BL/ -- Brian Jordan, former Major League Baseball, NFL football star and Chairman and CEO of the Brian Jordan Foundation, joined Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis recently to help provide joy and inspiration for patients and families. Jordan, who spent seven baseball seasons in the Gateway City, retired from both baseball and football, trading in his cleats for a pen, authoring six inspirational children's books. He read his first book, "I Told You I Can Play" to kids and families at the hospital.

Brian Jordan, former Major League Baseball, NFL football star and Chairman and CEO of the Brian Jordan Foundation, reads a children's book he wrote to patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glenn Children's Hospital in St. Louis, where he played for 7 years during his baseball career.

"I Told You I Can Play" tells the story of a 6-year-old boy overcoming adversity. Inspired by his own childhood experiences, the boy, also named Brian, loves football but must overcome being told he's too small and too young to play with the older kids. Each child at the event was given a copy of "I Told You I Can Play."

"The children at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and those across the nation go through so much more than any child should have to deal with," Jordan said. "And as St. Louis has always been a second home to me, having given me my chance to be a big-league baseball player, coming back here and spending time with the kids and families is something I cherish. And I am thrilled to be here with Aflac to deliver their special duck as they are a company that truly cares about families and giving back."

In addition to the book-reading session, children with cancer and sickle cell disease were provided with a My Special Aflac Duck, a robotic companion specially designed to help children with cancer and sickle cell cope with their diagnosis and treatments. Since 2018, Aflac has distributed nearly 50,000 of these robotic companions, complimentary, to children aged 3 and older diagnosed with pediatric cancer and sickle cell disease across the U.S., Japan and Northern Ireland. My Special Aflac Duck can offer a sense of comfort, joy and control to children through medical play, soundscapes and RFID emoji cards that help kids express their emotions through their duck. A three-year clinical study conducted with 160 patients at 8 hospitals across the U.S. and released in 2024, showed that My Special Aflac Duck helps reduce the stress and anxiety felt by patients and caregivers related to their treatments.1

"Visiting the children, families and staff at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital today was inspiring on so many levels, not the least of which was seeing how they care for each other during challenging times," said Virgil Miller. "Brian and My Special Aflac Duck not only brought smiles and laughter to kids who could use some additional attention today, but we know through research that the ducks will help each child and their caregivers now, tomorrow and long into the future, providing comfort and relief when they need it most."

The My Special Aflac Duck delivery event builds on Aflac's 31-year and more than $200 million commitment to further pediatric cancer and blood disorders research and treatment. The work is also a natural extension of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's commitment to continually improving upon the three elements of exceptional care: high-quality outcomes, excellent patient experience and a safe environment.

"We see every day what is possible when people choose to give back and rally around children and families who need them," said Sandy Koller, President of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation. "Aflac and Brian Jordan are wonderful examples of using their resources, their platform and their generosity to make a meaningful difference. We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to our patients and for bringing not only joy today, but comfort that will stay with these children throughout their care."

My Special Aflac Duck was named one of Time Magazine's 50 Best Inventions and named Best in Show at CES and South by Southwest in 2018.

Health care providers, support organizations and families can order a My Special Aflac Duck free of charge for children 3 years or older who have been diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell disease at Aflacchildhoodcancer.

Frequently asked questions

Why is Aflac collaborating with Brian Jordan for this event?

Brian Jordan's message of perseverance and overcoming adversity aligns with Aflac's commitment to supporting children facing serious health challenges. Through a reading of his children's book "I Told You I Can Play" and the delivery of My Special Aflac Duck companions, Jordan and Aflac aimed to provide encouragement, comfort and inspiration to patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

How can families receive a My Special Aflac Duck ?

Eligible children ages 3 and older who have been diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell disease can receive a My Special Aflac Duck free of charge. Families, healthcare providers and support organizations can request a duck by visiting AflacChildhoodCancer.

What is My Special Aflac Duck ?

My Special Aflac Duck is a robotic companion designed to help children ages 3 and older who have been diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell disease cope. Through medical play, soundscapes and interchangeable emoji cards, the My Special Aflac Duck can help children express emotions, reduce stress and feel a greater sense of comfort and control during their healthcare journey.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.2In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force3. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac or aflac/español.

Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at aflac under "Sustainability."

1CHOA. "Reduction in Anxiety in Cancer Patients Using the My Special Aflac Duck." Published April 8, 2024. , accessed on September 18, 2026.

2LIMRA 2025 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

3 As of March 31, 2025, Aflac estimates based on company data

Media contact: Jon A. Sullivan, 706-573-7610 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

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SOURCE Aflac