CVS Health Helps Expand School-Based Food Access For Rhode Island Students

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

For many students, success in the classroom starts with having their basic needs met. That's why a new food pantry at Woonsocket High School represents so much more than access to food. It represents support, opportunity, and a stronger community for local families.

Representatives from CVS Health, the Rhode Island Department of Education, and FeedRI, along with students, teachers and community members, celebrated the opening of the new school-based pantry. The high school is in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, not far from CVS Health's corporate headquarters.

The pantry, funded by CVS Health, will serve more than two dozen families each month by providing nutritious food in a place families already know and trust.

“Today's food pantry opening demonstrates what's possible when the state, community organizations and corporate partners come together to support students and families,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.“Through these collaborations, we can remove barriers for families and create stronger opportunities for students to learn, grow and thrive.”

Meeting families where they are

Food insecurity continues to affect thousands of families across Rhode Island. According to the Rhode Island KIDS COUNT Factbook, more than 41,000 children were enrolled in SNAP in 2025, highlighting the ongoing need for community-based solutions that make healthy food more accessible.

“Food access is an important part of helping children and families succeed,” said Rhonda Lapham, executive director of FeedRI.“By bringing nutritious food directly into schools, we are making it easier for Rhode Island families to access the resources they need while creating a stronger support system around students.”

"Every student deserves the opportunity to come to school ready to learn, and access to nutritious food is an important part of that equation," said Faith Weiner, Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy at CVS Health.“CVS Health is proud to support the opening of this new food pantry at Woonsocket High School and help create healthier communities across Rhode Island.”

Building healthier communities together

The Woonsocket pantry builds on an ongoing collaboration among RIDE, FeedRI and CVS Health to expand school-based food access across the state, including recent pantry openings at Nathan Bishop Middle School and Roger Williams Middle School in Providence.

For the families who use the pantry, the impact is simple but meaningful: one less worry at home and more opportunity for students to focus on learning, growing and pursuing their goals.