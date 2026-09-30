Ashghal Delegates Conclude Official Visit To Singapore

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' headed by the President of the Authority HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Meer and with the participation of a number of senior officials from the Authority, concluded an official visit to the Republic of Singapore.

The visit is aimed at discussing prospects for cooperation and exchange of expertise, and to learn about the latest experiences and technologies in the fields of developing and constructing infrastructure, water treatment and smart buildings.

During the visit, the 'Ashghal' delegation met with a number of senior officials and representatives of Singaporean authorities and institutions specializing in infrastructure, construction, water and transportation sectors,, along with a number of major companies working in the fields of construction, infrastructure and relevant technologies.

The meetings explored opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the areas of integrated infrastructure and transportation planning, water treatment and sustainability technologies, project and asset management, as well as applications of artificial intelligence in road management and smart cities.The delegation was briefed on methods of managing operations and monitoring performance, and mechanisms for utilizing digital systems and operational data in monitoring facilities and raising their efficiency.

This visit comes within the framework of Ashghal's efforts to strengthen its relations with international institutions, expand horizons of cooperation in areas of common interest, and benefit from leading global expertise and experiences in a way that supports the development of infrastructure projects and public buildings in the State of Qatar according to the highest standards of efficiency, quality and sustainability.