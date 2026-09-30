Coast And Border Security Directorate, Maritime Academy Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in maritime and security fields, the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security received Staff Brigadier (Navy) Jarallah Hamad Al Nabit, Commander of Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Maritime Academy, accompanied by a number of the Academy's officers.

They were received by Director General of Coasts and Borders Security, Staff Colonel (Navy) Hassan Ahmed Al Sulaiti and a number of officers from the Directorate.

During the visit, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise.The visit also included an introductory tour of the Directorate's facilities, during which the delegation was briefed on the roles, operational procedures, and responsibilities of its various departments in the fields of maritime security and safety.