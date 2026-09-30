Outstanding Achievements For The Association At 20Th Asian Games: Qatar Shooting Association President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association Dr. Mashal Ibrahim Al Nasr praised Qatar's shooting team for winning the silver medal in the mixed team trap competition at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Expressing his pride in the team, Dr. Al Nasr told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the shooting team won four medals at this edition of the Asian Games: two gold and two silver, making the Association truly deserving of being called the 'golden association.'

Dr. Al Nasr stressed that this achievement was the result of the continued support that Qatari sports receive from the country's wise leadership and the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), under HE President of QOC Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He also praised all efforts exerted in making this win possible, raising Qatar's flag high, and congratulated Qatar's champions Mohammed Al Rumaihi and Ray Bassil for winning the silver medal in the mixed team trap.