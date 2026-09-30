Kings Of Jordan, The Netherlands Discuss Developments, Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed via a phone call with The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander, regional developments and ways of strengthening cooperation.

The Jordanian King affirmed during the call the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region and respecting the security and sovereignty of Arab countries.

He warned of the dangerous developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem and its impact on the expansion of conflict, underlining the importance of supporting efforts by Lebanon and Syria to protect the countries' security and stability.