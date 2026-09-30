Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For October 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for October 2026.

According to the announcement, the prices of Super-grade petrol and diesel will remain unchanged.

The price of Premium-grade petrol has decreased from QR2 per litre to QR1.95 per litre for the coming month.

Meanwhile, the Super-grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre, and the diesel will remain unchanged at QR2.05 per litre in October.

The Ministry of Energy began pegging fuel prices to the international market, and since September 2017, QatarEnergy has been responsible for announcing the monthly fuel price list.

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