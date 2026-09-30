Strong Winds To Affect Parts Of Qatar: Meteorology Department

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Strong winds are expected to affect some areas of Qatar, with high waves forecast in offshore waters, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

In a social media post, the department said northern offshore areas are expected to experience waves ranging from 5 to 9 feet from this evening, Wednesday, September 30, until the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Residents and sea-goers are advised to exercise caution and avoid marine activities during the warning period.