Education Ministry Launches Fifth Edition Of SACT Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education on Wednesday launched the fifth edition of the Student Awareness Community Team (SACT) competition for the 2026–2027 academic year, with the participation of students from 106 government preparatory and secondary schools for boys and girls.

The launch came as part of a training programme held from Sept. 27 to 29 at the Ministry's permanent headquarters, aimed at introducing students to the competition's mechanisms and objectives and preparing them to participate in its various stages.

A pilot edition for primary school students was also introduced for the first time, with the participation of 14 government schools for boys and girls.

The training programme included theoretical and practical sessions focusing on developing students' public speaking skills, with the aim of strengthening their leadership abilities and self-confidence and engaging them in constructive civic dialogue, enabling them to become part of the solution rather than the problem.

This year's main theme for preparatory and secondary school students is "Empowerment and Prosperity in a Changing World." Students were trained to present their ideas on social issues related to the theme through public speaking, discussing challenges and proposing appropriate solutions and recommendations.

The programme covered several sub-themes, most notably the pressures and hidden challenges facing adolescents; adapting to conflicts and crises to build psychological resilience; artificial intelligence and its role in shaping the future of societies; and youth leadership and its role in achieving sustainability.

The current edition also saw the introduction of the first pilot version for primary school students, involving 14 government schools for boys and girls under the theme "Together We Shine: Towards a Safe School Environment Where Everyone Feels They Belong."

The competition is supervised by the English Language Section of the Ministry's Educational Guidance Department. A team of English language teachers also trains participating students to develop their communication and presentation skills when speaking before an audience and strengthen their leadership abilities, enabling them to become more confident and capable in public speaking and dialogue.

The final qualifiers are scheduled to be announced in January 2027, while the closing and awards ceremony will be held in February 2027.

Winners in the various categories will be honored, with three places awarded in each category, while certificates of thanks and appreciation will be presented to all qualifying students.