Police Sports Federation Concludes First Open Police Padbol Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Police Sports Federation concluded the First Open Police Padbol Championship (Men), held from September 20 to 29, 2026 at the 1969 Courts at Al Sadd Club, with the participation of 20 teams representing the Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the Qatar Armed Forces, as well as several civilian entities.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Khalid bin Hamad Al Attiyah, President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation; Staff Lieutenant Colonel Mubarak Yousuf Al Muhayza from the Qatar Armed Forces; and a number of officers.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the top-placed winners in the championship were honoured.